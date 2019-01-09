Dem Challenger Kicks Off Commonwealth Attorney Run

, a Democratic candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney covering Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, held her campaign kickoff event this Monday with a heavily-attended event at Josephine’s Italian Kitchen in Arlington. Tafti will be challenging incumbent Democrat Theo Stamos, who was scheduled to formally announce her campaign for another four-year term last night before the Arlington Democratic Committee. Dehghani-Tafti is scheduled to bring her campaign to the Falls Church City Democratic Committee next Wednesday.

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy introduced Tafti at her kickoff event Monday and Indivisible Arlington has already endorsed Tafti. “I have fought for fairness and accountability in the criminal justice system for almost 20 years,” stated Tafti. “If elected, I will promote justice and safety for all, serve the community equitably, and promote and defend progressive values within our legal system. My priority issues include cash bail reform, decriminalizing simple marijuana possession, resolving disciplinary problems in schools not our courts, and ensuring people who struggle with mental illness and substance abuse, receive needed community assistance, not a jail sentence.”

The primary will be held this June 11.

