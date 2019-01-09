Herman Park Closed Thursday, Friday

A portion of the path in Howard E. Herman Stream Valley Park will be closed during business hours today (Thursday, Jan. 10) and tomorrow as contractors work on restoring the stone path from W. Broad St. to just before the Rollins St. footbridge. Access will be available from Rollins St.

The construction is part of a project to create a new brick paver plaza entrance with benches, bike racks, landscaping, and an archway sign. In addition, the blue stone pathway will be re-graded and a berm will be added to the upstream side of the path to prevent the path from washing out.

The project is projected to cost $190,000 and is part of the the City of Falls Church’s Capital Improvements Program.

