Lifelong F.C. Resident Robert Denekas Dies

Robert N. Denekas passed away in his home in Linden, Virginia with his wife by his side on Jan. 7. He was born on Nov. 21, 1940 in Washington, D.C. He was a lifelong Falls Church resident until he retired with his wife in 2015, and moved to the country. He lived on Anne Street in West Falls Church for over sixty years. He was a Virginia State Vehicle Inspector for the Falls Church Service Center for a few years until it shut down. He loved politics, cars, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Services will be held in Front Royal, Va. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, (1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22603) on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. for visitation.

The services will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location. Everyone who knew him are welcome to come. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments