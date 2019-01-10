F.C. Schools Host STEM Camp at Henderson MS
Since Falls Church City Public Schools is hosting one of the week’s of the Northern Virginia Community College’s Systemic Summer STEM camps, FCCPS families have a chance to register early for those three sessions.
Beginning on Jan. 10, students and/or parents can register at campscui.active.com/orgs/SySTEMicSolutions#/selectSessions/2552811/filter/location for any of the sessions the week of Aug. 5 – 9 at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesbug Pike, Falls Church), including:
• Coding for 3rd-5th graders
• VEX 1 Robotics for 6th-10th graders
• Cybersecurity 1 for 9th-12th graders
There are many other programs at a wide range of locations, see them here.
Registration for other sites opens on January 17.