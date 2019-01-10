F.C. Schools Offer Assistance for Furloughed Federal Workers

The Falls Church City Public Schools announced in a press release earlier today that it is implementing a series of new measures to aid the students and families affected by the on-going shutdown of the federal government.

FCCPS will be offering expedited free and reduced lunch applications. Due to the federal government furlough being considered a financial change in income, all families affected can immediately apply for this benefit. Approval will be confirmed in up to a day. In addition, FCCPS will be allowing school lunch accounts to go into negative balances until the furlough ends for affected students. Affected students also qualify for FCCPS’ backpack program. Interested families can apply here or by calling FCCPS food services at 703-248-5534.

For the duration of the furlough, FCCPS states it will be flexible with payment deadlines for both tuition and day care payments for affected families. For more information, affected families are directed to contact FCCPS’ budget & finance office at 703-248-5620 or the day care at 703-248-5683.

FCCPS’ Office of Special Education and Student Services is offering support through the FCCPS Family Assistance Fund and FCCPS’ Family Resource Center. Staffed social workers are also available to connect affected families with agencies and resources that can assist in handling food, child care, rent, utilities and medical expenses. If any members of affected families are experiencing temporary or long-term hardship, they are encouraged to contact the social worker assigned to their student’s school. The names, locations and contact information for each school’s social workers are listed below:

Jessie Thackrey Preschool and Mount Daniel: Susan Sinclair (sinclairs@fccps.org)

Thomas Jefferson: Robin Borum (borumr@fccps.org)

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School: Colleen Hoover (hooverc@fccps.org)

George Mason High School: Ghada Khalaf (khalafg@fccps.org)

FCCPS is also requesting substitute teachers and school bus drivers. Interested applicants can apply here, or contact human resources director Amy Hall at 703-248-5600 to become a substitute and FCCPS transportation at 703-248-5537 to become a school bus driver.

