Falls Church Student Studies Abroad in New Zealand

Eleanor Freed, of Falls Church, studied abroad in Auckland, New Zealand, while attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the fall semester. Freed is a 2016 graduate of J.E.B Stuart (now Justice) High School.

For the second year in a row, the Princeton Review has named Hobart and William Smith Colleges the top study abroad program in the country with more than 60 percent of the students participating.

The colleges’ study abroad program, which offers more than 50 destinations on six continents, outranks opportunities at colleges and universities across the nation including larger institutions. A number of HWS study abroad programs are led by faculty members and many programs offer opportunities for internships, community service and integrated housing options to encourage students to engage with their host communities abroad.

Innovative pre-departure and reentry programming serve to enrich and enhance the students’ academic and intercultural experiences.

