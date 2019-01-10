Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Now Offered

The Falls Church City Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Community Services Board, is now offering Youth Mental Health First Aid training to all staff and parents.

This program will be facilitated by certified instructors from the Fairfax Community Services Board (CSB).

Participants who complete this 8-hour hands-on course will earn a nationally recognized certification in Youth Mental Health First Aid. Additionally, all FCCPS teachers will receive 10 recertification points towards their license renewal.

Three sessions are being offered with limited class sizes. To register, visit fccps.org/about/news/youth_mental_health_first_aid_training.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments