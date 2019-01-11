Local Businesses Help by Holding Shutdown Specials

Falls Church-based Beyer Automotive has launched a Federal Government Shutdown Assistance program, saying in a statement, “We will work with local federal government employees who are not getting a paycheck because of the current shutdown. We will assist customers with customized plans to get their vehicles serviced or repaired, including deferring payments.” The company pledges “to do our best to serve its customers with kindness, compassion and understanding.”

Similarly, Neighborhood Barbershop (417 W Broad St #103, Falls Church), is also assisting federal workers affected by the shutdown by giving free haircuts beginning at noon on Sunday, Jan. 13. Haircuts for both men and women and beard trims and shaves are being provided at this event. Coloring services, updos and styling are not being offered at this time and all services are subject to availability and barber/stylist discretion.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments