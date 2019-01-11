Open Auditions for ‘Winnie The Pooh’ in McLean

The Alden (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) is holding open auditions for its spring production, “Winnie-the-Pooh,” from 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 14 and 15; call backs will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Walk-ins are welcome if space permits, but it is recommended to schedule an audition in advance by emailing Danielle.VanHook@fairfaxcounty.gov. Please specify the participant’s age and mailing address in the message.

The show is dramatized by Kristin Sergel, from the stories of A.A. Milne and produced with special arrangements with The Dramatic Publishing Company. Only students ages 10 to 16 years old, who live in the Small District 1A-Dranesville are eligible to audition. Selected youth actors will work with The Alden’s team of theater professionals to bring the classic story to life with full sets, costumes and technical elements on The Alden’s stage. Actors who are cast in the show will pay a participation fee of $150.

Because theater-making is a group activity, attendance at each rehearsal, tech rehearsal and performance is mandatory. Rehearsals will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from late January through mid-March. Performances will be presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 9, 10, 16 and 17, at The Alden.

