On Saturday, Jan. 12, the Falls Church and McLean American Association of University Women have collaborated to provide a panel discussion on Title IX in honor of the 45th anniversary of the act’s passage.

The speakers are Dr. Jennifer Hammat and Karen Keys-Gamarra. The panel will discuss the history and health of the act and what is in the future.

Hammat is a Student Affairs and University Compliance professional with a Doctoral Degree and over 20 years of experience in student affairs, Title IX and compliance.

Keys-Gamarra is an at-large Fairfax County School Board member in Virginia. Keys-Gamarra won a first term in the at-large special election on Aug. 28, 2017. Her work experience includes serving as a court-appointed attorney representing children in cases involving abuse, neglect and contested adoptions.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law in the United States that was passed.

As part of the education amendment in 1972. The law prohibits on the basis of sex exclusion from education programs and activities where there is Federal financial assistance.

The panel discussion will be at the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean). The program starts at 10:30 a.m.

