Public Meeting on Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Fairfax County is developing a comprehensive Public Safety Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program and would like to hear from County residents on what they think. The Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department is hosting six public information meetings located throughout Fairfax County, with the local meeting being held in the Community Room at the Mason District Governmental Center (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale) on Monday, Jan. 14 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Each public information meeting will include a static display of unmanned aircraft followed by a presentation outlining the program. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for County residents to ask questions of representatives of the Office of Emergency Management, County Attorney’s Office, Police and Fire and Rescue Department. The formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

To find out more about the UAS program go to fairfaxcounty.gov/uas. The draft public safety UAS program manual is located there along with a link to the email account.

Residents are advised to send their feedback or questions to uas@fairfaxcounty.gov or through the link located on the UAS webpage. Written comments on the draft program must be received by the close of business Feb. 8 to be included in the official public record.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments