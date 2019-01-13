City of Falls Church Schools Closed Monday

The weekend’s continued snowfall and hazardous road conditions have resulted in cancelled classes at Falls Church City Public Schools for Monday, Jan. 14, the school system announced Sunday. In addition to the schools, day care and school offices and facilities will be closed and all activities including athletic practices have been canceled.

An announcement about the status of the schools for Tuesday will be evaluated Monday afternoon, Falls Church Schools Superintendent Peter Noonan announced in a tweet.

