Snow Emergency in Effect for City of Falls Church

As snow continues to fall around the area, the City of Falls Church declared a snow emergency beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. With the declaration, snow emergency routes have been activated throughout the City requiring parked vehicles to be moved from the affected streets or risk ticketing or towing.

The City’s snow emergency routes are required for first responders, public safety officials and road crews in order to respond to emergencies, salting, sanding or plowing. The traffic emergency routes are as follows:

• Annandale Road from Hillwood Avenue to Broad Street (Both sides of street)

• Broad Street from Haycock Road to Seven Corners (Both sides of street)

• Columbia Street from Maple Avenue to Tuckahoe Street (Maple Avenue to Washington Street: Both sides of street) (Washington Street to Tuckahoe: North side of street)

• Great Falls Street from West Street to Washington Street (Both sides of street)

• Hillwood Avenue from Washington Street to Seven Corners (Both sides of street)

• Lincoln Avenue from West Street to Yucatan Street (Both sides of street)

• Little Falls Street from Broad Street to Great Falls Street (Both sides of street)

• Maple Avenue from Washington Street to Columbia Street (Annandale to Columbia: both sides of street) (Washington to Annandale: west side of street)

• Park Avenue from West Street to Washington Street (Both sides of street)

• Roosevelt Street from Hillwood Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard (Both sides of street)

• Washington Street from Graham Road to Westmoreland Street (Both sides of street)

• West Street from Abbott Lane to Great Falls Street (Abbott Lane to Broad Street: northwest side of street) (Broad Street to Lincoln Avenue: Both sides of street)

(Lincoln Avenue to Great Falls Street: northwest side of street)

All Snow Emergency Routes are on both sides of the street, except for the following exceptions:

• South West Street (Abbott Lane to Broad Street; northwest side of street, affecting southbound traffic only)

• North West Street (Lincoln Avenue to Great Falls Street; northwest side of street, affecting southbound traffic only)

• East Columbia Street (Washington Street to Tuckahoe Street; north side of street, affecting westbound traffic only)

• South Maple Avenue (Washington Street to Annandale Road; west side of street, affecting southbound traffic only)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments