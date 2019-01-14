Crime Report: Narcotics Violations, Vehicle Break-Ins & a Dog on the Loose

Three people were arrested for narcotics violations in the City of Falls Church last week, according to the latest crime report released today. In one incident, a 19-year-old from Great Falls was arrested after police stopped him on W. Broad St. for equipment and traffic violations. He was also charged him with having a fake driver’s license and an unlawful concealed weapon. In another incident, a 26-year-old Herndon man was arrested at the 7-Eleven on S. Washington St. and charged with obstruction of justice and public intoxication along with the drug charge and finally, a 23-year-old from Stafford was arrested in the parking lot of the building at 900 S. Washington St.

In other crimes, vehicle break-ins are back as a Chevy was broken into on Ellison St. and a Toyota was broken into at the Falls Church Episcopal.

Also in the report, a black Labrador was found loose in the 100 block of E. Columbia St. and taken to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 7 – 13, 2018

Narcotics Violation, 1200 blk W Broad St, Jan 7, 12:43 AM, police stopped a vehicle for equipment and traffic violations. A male, 19, of Great Falls, VA was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Fictitious Driver’s License, and Unlawful Concealed Weapon.

Larceny from Vehicle, 900 blk Ellison St, between 8:00 PM on Jan 7 and 7:40 AM on Jan 8, suspect(s) unknown damaged the lock on a gray Chevrolet and removed items from inside the vehicle.

Narcotics Violation, 201 S Washington St (7-Eleven), Jan 8, 10:45 AM, police responded for a complaint of suspicious activity. A male, 26, of Herndon, VA was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Justice, and Public Intoxication.

Larceny from Vehicle, 115 E Fairfax St (Falls Church Episcopal), between 9:15 AM and 9:45 AM on Jan 10, suspect(s) unknown entered a silver Toyota and removed items from inside the vehicle.

Credit Card Fraud, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter), Jan 10, 9:32 AM, two suspects made purchases using stolen credit cards. The suspects are described as: (1) an Asian male in his 30’s, wearing dark pants, a black jacket, and a black Under Armour ball cap, and (2) an Asian female in her 30’s, wearing dark pants, a black jacket, and a black Puma ball cap. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 935 W Broad St (Taco Bell parking lot), Jan 9, 2:00 PM, a green Mercury was struck by a green Toyota which failed to stop at the scene. Investigation continues.

Narcotics Violation, 900 S Washington St (parking lot), Jan 11, 8:54 AM, police responded for a report of suspicious activity. A male, 23, of Stafford, VA was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Smoking Violation, 6757-24 Wilson Blvd (Le Billard), Jan 11, 1:48 PM, police issued a summons to a male, 50, of Woodbridge, VA for Smoking in a Prohibited Area.

Trespass, 344 W Broad St (Starbucks), Jan 11, 8:05 PM, officers responded for a complaint of a banned subject on the premises. Police issued a summons to a male, 38, of Falls Church, for Trespass after Banning.

OTHER

On Jan 8 at 11:52 AM, a black Labrador Retriever was found running at large in the 100 blk of E Columbia St. The dog was taken to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 S. Arlington Mill Drive, 703-931-9241.

