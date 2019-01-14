Mason’s IB Diploma Grads Talk with Current IB Students

IB DIPLOMA Recipients from George Mason High School’s class of 2018 returned to their alma mater to chat with aspiring IB students about the value of the diploma and how it translated into their college experience. From the looks of this picture, IB was a lot of fun for these recipients…or maybe they’re just cackling at how the new crop of students can’t possibly comprehend how many all-nighters await them in the near future? (Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

