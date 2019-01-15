Arlington Lions Hold Citrus, Pecan & Syrup Sale

From Jan. 16 – 24, The Lions of Northwest Arlington will be fundraising for charity at the Overlee Pool – bath house, lower level (6030 Lee Highway, Arlington). Potential donors are advised to enter the pool at the lower entrance off John Marshall Dr. The Lions will be offering fresh Florida and California Citrus, Georgia pecans, and Vermont maple syrup. for sale.

The hours the fundraising will take place are: Wednesday — 2:30 – 7 p.m.; Thursday — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday — 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Saturday — 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sunday — 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday — 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Wednesday — 8 a.m – 1:30 p.m. and Thursday — 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, contact 703-528-1130.

