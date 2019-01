FALLS CHURCH LOCAL Sarah Gomez-Lane had her competition-winning “Dino Doodle” appear on Google’s home page on Jan. 8. Gomez-Lane, a second grader at Pine Spring Elementary entered the Doodle 4 Google competition on a whim to fill a day off from school in March 2018, and wound up winning the $30,000 scholarship as a grand prize last June.

