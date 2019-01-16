F.C. Resident, Journalist Bob Kearns Dies at 74

Robert M. Kearns, 74, of Falls Church, passed away suddenly on Jan. 11. As a journalist for Reuters, Bob worked in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. Bob’s assignments covered everything from the Watergate hearings to the wars in Kosovo and Iraq, and he was embedded with U.S. troops in Panama in the pursuit of Manuel Noriega. He covered the presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Bob was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to John J. and Mary O’Brien Kearns. He attended Fordham Preparatory School (class of ‘1962) and graduated from New York University (class of ‘1966) with a degree in economics.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, and their children Johanna, Josh (Lisa Batzdorff), Max (Joanna Pauley) and Cornelius (fiancé Sarah Bordeaux). He was Popi/Bob-Bob to grandchildren Karolina, Laszlo, Max, Isaac and Ozzie Kearns. He is also survived by sisters Mary, Joan and Patricia. He was predeceased by his brothers Jim, John and Tom. He will be missed by all, including his constant canine companion, Gunnar. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and neighbors, as well as visiting Dogwood Tavern, Mike’s Deli and other Falls Church establishments.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 2 – 4 p.m. at The Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church (1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments