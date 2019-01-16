You are here: Home » News » Weekend Storm Brings Little City Snow Days

Weekend Storm Brings Little City Snow Days

January 16, 2019 7:27 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The first snow storm of 2019 dumped almost a foot of the white stuff on The Little City over the weekend and Falls Church residents made the best of it with snowman construction, sledding, snowball fights and a whole lot more.

TAKING ADVANTAGE OF the first snowfall of the year, children took to the hills of Falls Church over the weekend and on the no-school Monday to race down neighborhood slopes on their sleds. (Photo: Carol Sly)

(Photo: Dan Lehman)
(Photo: Dan Lehman)
Courtesy Photo
Celeste E. Ognibene, 3, of Falls Church said her favorite part of Sunday’s winter wonderland was going down a snowy slide and plopping down in a big pile of it. She loves sledding down her driveway, making snow angels, and putting buttons on snowmen and women. (Photo courtesy: Dave Gustafson)
(Photo: Instagram/@hairballer)
(Photo: Carol Sly)
(Photo: Carol Sly)
(Photo: Carol Sly)

 

