Weekend Storm Brings Little City Snow Days

The first snow storm of 2019 dumped almost a foot of the white stuff on The Little City over the weekend and Falls Church residents made the best of it with snowman construction, sledding, snowball fights and a whole lot more.

(Photo: Dan Lehman) (Photo: Dan Lehman) Courtesy Photo Celeste E. Ognibene, 3, of Falls Church said her favorite part of Sunday’s winter wonderland was going down a snowy slide and plopping down in a big pile of it. She loves sledding down her driveway, making snow angels, and putting buttons on snowmen and women. (Photo courtesy: Dave Gustafson) (Photo: Instagram/@hairballer) (Photo: Carol Sly) (Photo: Carol Sly) (Photo: Carol Sly)

