Weekend Storm Brings Little City Snow Days

The first snow storm of 2019 dumped almost a foot of the white stuff on The Little City over the weekend and Falls Church residents made the best of it with snowman construction, sledding, snowball fights and a whole lot more.
TAKING ADVANTAGE OF the first snowfall of the year, children took to the hills of Falls Church over the weekend and on the no-school Monday to race down neighborhood slopes on their sleds. (Photo: Carol Sly)
(Photo: Dan Lehman)
(Photo: Dan Lehman)
Courtesy Photo
Celeste E. Ognibene, 3, of Falls Church said her favorite part of Sunday’s winter wonderland was going down a snowy slide and plopping down in a big pile of it. She loves sledding down her driveway, making snow angels, and putting buttons on snowmen and women. (Photo courtesy: Dave Gustafson)
(Photo: Instagram/@hairballer)
(Photo: Carol Sly)
(Photo: Carol Sly)
(Photo: Carol Sly)
