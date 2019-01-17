Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Does ‘Day ON’ on MLK Day

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Beta Omega Chapter of Falls Church is making it a “Day ON” with Columbia Baptist Church from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21.

While some will enjoy the federally observed holiday at home, the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha will instead do community service work at the Spend Yourself Food Pantry at Columbia Crossroads (3245 Glen Carlyn Rd. Falls Church). The Chi Beta Omega chapter seeks to target critical issues facing many families, including lack of food, by volunteering with this community partner. Volunteers will spend their time pre-packing bags of food, shelving food items, and preparing the pantry for their regular weekend operations.

The Spend Yourself Food Pantry provides food and resources to those in need throughout the Falls Church community and abroad. Their goal is to help the hungry and build relationships in a warm and welcoming environment. Just last year, the pantry distributed over 56,900 bags of food and served 55 countries of origin represented throughout the 11,371 requests that came through their doors.

