MLK ‘Day of Service’ Events Monday

The Falls Church City Council voted this week to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by declaring Monday, Jan. 21, a Day of Service and supporting and promoting civic engagement across The Little City. The Council declared that “Dr. King said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is “What are you doing for others?”’ Each year, on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, Americans across the country answer that question by coming together to serve their neighbors and communities.”

The City will join communities around the country in a national day of service projects: Council, board and commission members and staff will spend time with Sunrise of Falls Church residents during their scheduled social hour; Families of students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Mount Daniel Elementary or Jessie Thackrey Preschool are invited to Give Day to raise money and collect for Food for Others.

There will be a Unity March sponsored by the Tinner Hill Foundation with rolling road closures on Monday from 12:45 – 2 p.m. and the following City Government offices, programs or services will be closed or rescheduled in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday: City Hall and most government offices and services including the Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be closed, the Community Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and usual Monday City public meetings are rescheduled Monday to Tuesday night.

