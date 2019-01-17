RSVP Northern VA Holds Volunteer Seminar

As part of Volunteer Arlington’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, RSVP Northern Virginia will hold free information sessions on senior volunteering at Washington-Lee (Liberty) High School (1301 N. Stafford St., Arlington) on Monday, Jan. 21. The sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and run continuously until approximately noon with each session lasting about 45 minutes. The event is free and open to the public.

RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program), the region’s largest volunteer network for people 55 years old and better, provides personalized support to seniors who are seeking their ideal service opportunities in and around Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria.

Free parking is available. The school is located less than a half mile from the Virginia Square Metro station.

RSVP offers more than 200 meaningful opportunities that include helping seniors age in place, assisting local food pantries, and teaching ESL to adults. At this session, you will get to hear from three of RSVP’s partner organizations, REEP-Arlington Education and Employment Program, La Cocina VA and Meals on Wheels of Arlington, who will talk about their programs and volunteer opportunities. The session will conclude with a small service project that will give attendees an opportunity to meet new people and talk with the nonprofits all while giving back.

RSVP volunteers enjoy flexible schedules, free accident and liability insurance while serving, optional mileage and meal reimbursement and are invited to volunteer group projects and social gatherings.

The info session will be part of Volunteer Arlington’s annual MLK Jr. Day of Service celebration, an event that features volunteer trainings and nearly a dozen community service projects.

To sign up for the event, email RSVP Volunteer Specialist Carly Hubicki at chubicki@volunteerfairfax.org or call RSVP at 703-403-5360.

To learn more about RSVP, please visit rsvpnova.org. RSVP Northern Virginia is a program of Volunteer Fairfax, Volunteer Alexandria and Volunteer Arlington.

