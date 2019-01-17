Tinner Hill Holds 3rd Annual MLK Day March

The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and the Social Justice Committee of Falls Church and Vicinity will hold its 3rd Annual Martin Luther King Day March on Monday, Jan. 21 in the City of Falls Church, VA. The march will be followed by a program at the historic Falls Church Episcopal Church, (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church).

The march will begin at the Tinner Hill Civil Rights Monument at the corner of Lee Highway and Tinner Hill Road (510 S. Washington St., Falls Church). The march will proceed due east along Lee Highway (officially S. Washington St. in Falls Church City), and go approximately three and a half blocks to The Falls Church Episcopal on E. Fairfax Street.

Marchers will be allowed to walk along this route on the northern side of the sidewalk. Students from Geroge Mason High School’s Black Student Alliance will make signs that will recognize those African American families whose land was taken by eminent domain in order to construct Lee Highway.

The commemoration program will take place in The Falls Church Episcopal Main Sanctuary, where there will be songs and tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr discussing his life and legacy as an advocate and cultural force for equal rights.

