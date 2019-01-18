F.C. Schools Announce Central Office Move in June

The Falls Church City Public Schools announced Friday that its central administrative offices will move to 150 South Washington Street beginning June 30 this year. During a special meeting of the FCCPS School Board Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved authorizing Superintendent Peter Noonan to enter into a new lease for office space to house the school division’s administrative offices.

“As our 10-year lease at 800 West Broad Street is up this June, we wanted to be good fiscal stewards of public funds in finding a right-sized location for Central Office,” Noonan said. “The new lease will save upwards of $1.5 million over the life of the lease and is a space that, when built out, will serve our needs more adequately. With the building of the new high school and the incredible support from the community, we believe it is important to monitor closely how we spend taxpayer dollars.”

Under terms of the lease, the Central Office will occupy the entire fourth floor of the office building located one block from the center of Falls Church City. The 7,700 square foot office suite will include a conference room similar in size to the current facility and offices configured in a more flexible design to aid collaborative work among employees.

This week’s lease signing concludes a nearly year-long search for a new home for the FCCPS headquarters. In announcing the new location, Noonan expressed gratitude to Bob Young and the Young Group, owners of 800 West Broad Street, for their strong support of Falls Church City Public Schools for the last decade.

