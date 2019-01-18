Free Bread for Furloughed Workers

THE SIGN SAYS IT ALL. Former Falls Church City business and now 10-year tenant of the weekly Farmers Market, Bread House, was giving out free bread this past weekend to support furloughed federal government workers who have been affected by the ongoing government shutdown. According to the City’s Farmers Market manager Howard Herman, Bread House had a reasonable number of takers who were appreciative of the now Leesburg-based business’s generosity. This gesture comes after a weekend where Beyer Automotive, Neighborhood Barbershop and Falls Church City Public Schools also offered aid to federal workers.

