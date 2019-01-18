Grand Marshal Nominations Sought

Nominations from the public for the grand marshal of the annual Falls Church Memorial Day Parade are now being sought by the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Past honorees include Midge Wang (2018), Barb Cram (2017), Kathy Hilayko (2016), Kathy and Barry Buschow (2015), Sergeant Steve Rau (2014), Janet Haines and Audrey Luthman (2013), Harry Shovlin (2012), Howard Herman (2011), Edna Frady (2010), Jessie Thackrey (2009) and Nicholas Benton (2001).

Suggestions should be submitted to Scarlett Williams in the Recreation and Parks Department at sawilliams@fallschurchva.gov by 5 p.m on March 1.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments