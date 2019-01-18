TJ Students Compete in WordMasters Challenge

A team representing Thomas Jefferson Elementary achieved Highest Honors in the recent WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students. TJ’s fifth-grade team was 10th in the nation, scoring an impressive 188 points out of a possible 200 in the first of three meets to be held this year.

Competing in the very difficult Gold Division, fifth grader JP Tysse (pictured) earned a perfect score of 20. Only 54 fifth graders achieved this result nationwide.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments