Crime Report: Supermarket Crimes & Marijuana Smoking Device Found at George Mason High

A homemade smoking device was found at George Mason High School last Tuesday, it was detailed in the latest City crime report released today. The device, which police say continued marijuana residue, was found in the restroom of the Falls Church school.

In other incidents, there were three supermarket crimes including a credit card fraud at Harris Teeter last Monday, then on Thursday, a 27-year-old Washington, D.C. man was arrested for shoplifting at Giant and there was a report of pocket picking on Sunday at Good Fortune Supermarket when a cell phone was stolen from a victim’s coat pocket.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 14 – 20, 2019

Credit Card Fraud, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter), Jan 14, 5:34 PM, an unknown suspect made purchases using a stolen credit card. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, 5’8 to 5’10 in height, and weighing 160 – 180 lbs. Investigation continues.

Narcotics Violation, 7124 Leesburg Pike (GMHS), Jan 15, 12:45 PM, a homemade smoking device containing marijuana residue was found in a restroom.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Food), Jan 17, 3:20 PM, officers responded for a report of a shoplifting in progress. Police arrested a male, 27, of Washington, DC for Concealment of Merchandise (Felony).

Simple Assault, 6801 Wilson Blvd, Jan 18, 1:12 PM, police responded for a report of an assault which had just occurred. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 5’7 and 5’9 in height, with a thin build and short hair, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black boots, and a bright blue and green backpack. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 250 W Broad St (Falls Church Antique Center), between Jan 8 and Jan 10, unknown suspect(s) removed several items of value from a display cabinet. Investigation continues.

Drive While Intoxicated, 100 blk W Columbia St, Jan 20, 2:30 AM, police stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. A male, 19, of Ft. Myer, VA was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Destruction of Property, 1300 blk S Washington St, between 8:00 AM on Jan 18 and 2:00 PM on Jan 19, unknown suspect(s) damaged a lamp post.

Larceny – Pocket Picking, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Supermarket), Jan 20, 5:30 PM, an unknown suspect took a cell phone from the victim’s coat pocket. Investigation continues.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments