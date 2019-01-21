Founders Row Mixed Use Project Update Slated Tomorrow in F.C.

In a social media post Sunday, Falls Church City Councilman Phil Duncan provided a preview of the updated construction management plan that the developers of the 4.3-acre Founders Row mixed use project is slated to present to the F.C. Planning Commission Tuesday night. The plan, according to the report, will call for demolitions of existing buildings at the northeast corner of W. Broad and N. West Streets this spring and above ground construction by fall, with occupancy by late 2021.

According to Duncan’s post on Facebook, “Founders Row will provide an array of community benefits, including: a dine-in, multi-screen movie theater facility; nearly 60,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail/restaurant space; an outdoor market square with a water feature; almost 5,000 sq. ft. of office space; 322 apartments and 72 senior apartments, including units classified as affordable; transportation, streetscape and W&OD Park and Trail improvements; and a school capital cost contribution.

“According to the construction management plan, demolition of existing structures on the site is expected by the spring, whereupon below-grade excavation and construction to grade will commence. Above-grade construction is anticipated from late this year until mid-2021. Building completion and occupancy is projected to be in late 2021.

“The construction management plan addresses the circulation of construction vehicles to and from the site; removal and replacement of specific landscaping elements; the strategy for pedestrian walkway detours; placement of construction trailers and cranes; and several other components of large-scale construction.”

