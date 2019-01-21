Hybrid SAT/ACT Test Coming To Falls Church City Schools

On Saturday, Jan. 26 the Parent-Teacher-Student Association through Catalyst has organized a hybrid SAT/ACT practice exam for students to get experience in a simulated testing environment. A detailed score report will be provided showing missed questions and recommendations for which test is better suited to each student.

Enroll at catalystprep.com/practiceexam_su?utm_source=Morning+Announcements by Wednesday, Jan. 23 to attend the session at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The cost is $25 and benefits the PTSA.

