F.C. Man Killed in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public Help

By Matt Delaney

Fairfax County police are reporting that 93-year-old Falls Church resident Pericles Apostolou was killed while attempting to cross Arlington Blvd. around 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. Police are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the car and driver from the scene of the crash.

According to the police, Apostolou was struck by a dark colored mid to full-size pickup truck with an open bed while attempting to cross Arlington Blvd. without using a designated crosswalk. After the truck drove away from the scene, Apostolou was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, per the police.

Local citizen Cathy Thatcher has started a fundraiser to help Fairfax County Crime Solvers, Inc. to increase the reward money for tipsters who contribute to the search for Apostolou’s assailant. The link to the page can be found here. For more information, locals can reach Thatcher by either call or text at 703-203-4010 or email at Cmthatcher@aol.com.

Furthermore, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit witness phone line: 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments