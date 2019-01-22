MLK Day March Reminds F.C. of Man & Mission

By Matt Delaney

Locals braved frigid temperatures to take part in the two mile trek from the Tinner Hill monument on S. Washington St. to the Falls Church Episcopal on E. Fairfax in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. yesterday. Citizens were joined by multiple members of the Falls Church City Council and some City government officials, as well as potential candidates for the state legislature and U.S. Congressman Don Beyer, Jr. The march concluded with a commemoration of King’s life and his purpose in making the lessons learned during the Civil Rights era into core tenets of the American way of life.

