Pub Theology Comes to Clare & Don’s on Jan. 24

Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ is holding another Pub Theology gathering in Falls Church, this time on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church).

Falls Church City is the most popular venue among Rock Spring members, edging Shirlington. One reason is that quite a few Rock Spring members and families live in the City. In fact, Rock Spring members regularly gather to chat at the Farmers Market on Saturday mornings. Secondly, Falls Church restaurants are friendly and accommodating to diverse groups. That’s imperative because people with various faith backgrounds are welcome — Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jews and those of no faith have joined people from various Christian denominations, races, ethnicity and traditions in previous sessions.

Associate Pastor Laura Martin advises attendees to “Come just as you are, of whatever faith or no faith.”

Food and drink are available for purchase. The group will start by asking whether they have a vision for 2019 and what hopes everyone holds for the year. Interested attendees should contact Rock Spring prior to the meeting date to ensure enough tables are ready. The email is info@rockspringucc.org and the telephone is 703-538-4886.

Rev. Martin is planning a session soon for any religious or other group wanting to learn more about hosting their own pub theology. If interested in attending that session, call Rock Spring’s Ashley Martinage at 703-538-4886.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments