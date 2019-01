Carol Waite, a Sumi-Ye or Oriental Brush Artist, will be the featured presenter at the Mclean Art Society meeting on Friday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. – noon. Members will be returning to the newly renovated McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) for the meeting. Waite specializes in nature paintings including flowers, plants and birds. Guests are welcome.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments