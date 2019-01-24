Broadway Desserts Returns to F.C. City Schools

The George Mason High School and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School choirs are performing at the 2nd Annual Broadway Desserts performance showcasing the students performing Broadway songs. At intermission, audience members have the opportunity to get desserts and beverages. Tickets are available in advance through the Choir departments and will be sold at the door:

$10 for adults, $5 for students and children under age 2 are free. All proceeds benefit the Choir departments. Shows take place Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. to the Henderson cafetorium (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

