Clare & Don’s Provides Relief for Coast Guard Families

COAST GUARD FAMILIES packed the house for a complimentary meal at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. The local restaurant served about 50 families and 150 people total who, as the only military branch currently not being paid due to the ongoing shutdown of the federal government, were looking for a pick-me-up. In the foreground of the photo is Pam Jones (right), president of the Coast Guard ‘s spouses association, who handed out gift cards from local businesses that donated them, including Polu Kai Services, Neighborhood Barbershop and Lemon Lane.

