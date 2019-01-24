Fairfax Reopens Housing Voucher Waitlist

For the first time in more than a decade, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) will be opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Waitlist. The HCV Program (formerly “Section 8”) provides rental assistance to low-income families, seniors and persons with disabilities. Eligible applicants receive vouchers that subsidize rent at private properties with participating landlords. City of Falls Church residents who meet the criteria may apply.

The waitlist will open on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. and will remain open through Monday, Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m.. Pre-applications for placement on the HCV waitlist will only be accepted online.

Approximately 2,000 households will be selected from the application pool via a computer-generated random selection for the list.

