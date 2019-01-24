Northern VA. Non-Profit Seeking Volunteers

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation (NVMHF), a 25 year old non-profit based in Falls Church, is actively seeking volunteers. NVMHF provides micro-grants of goods and services to individuals who need assistance in completing their treatment plans when no other funding is available. As the need grows to help these people, the Foundation is looking for volunteers in the following areas: digital marketing, community outreach, event planning and administration. Interested volunteers are directed to contact novamhf@gmail.com. For more information, visit novamentalhealth.org.

