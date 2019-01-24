Teacher of the Year Nominees Announced

The seven Falls Church City Public Schools teachers nominated for the Falls Church Education Foundation Teacher of the Year award were surprised in their classrooms last week with balloons, the packets of nomination letters and tickets to the FCEF gala.

The nominees are:

• Celeste Carson — Sixth Grade Math Teacher; Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School

• Erin Craddock — Fourth Grade Teacher; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

• Julie Huber — Physical Education Teacher; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

• Laura McNamara — Kindergarten Teacher; Mount Daniel Elementary School

• Lisa Mueller — Fifth Grade Teacher; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

• Marc Robarge — Art Teacher; George Mason High School

• Haley Wingfield — Kindergarten Teacher; Mount Daniel Elementary School

The winner is announced in April, and is and awarded $1500 from FCEF. The winner is a finalist for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award. All nominees are honored in the Celebration of Excellence in May.

