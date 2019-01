The planned Wednesday performance by Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s beginning band’s woodwinds and half of the percussion section was rescheduled because of Jan 22’s two-hour delay. On Friday, Jan. 25, at 8 a.m., the brass instruments and the other half of our percussionists will perform. The students will show off their new instrumental skills and play some classic hits including “Hot Cross Buns” and “Jingle Bells.”

