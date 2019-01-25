Artist Reception for Rajendra KC at Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) is celebrating the work of Rajendra KC with a reception for the artist on Sunday Jan. 27 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

His solo exhibit, “Here and There,” depicts scenes from his homeland of Nepal and his adopted home of Falls Church. The show runs through the month of January concurrently with Creative Cauldron’s musical tour of a variety of musical styles and traditions, “Passport to the World of Music.”

