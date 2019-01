BEHOLD, THE BLOOD MOON! While scientifically referred to as a total lunar eclipse, thankfully popular culture stepped in and jazzed up the name so we’re more interested in looking at it. It may be the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021, but fear not — 2019 is an eclipse-heavy year, with three solar and two more lunar eclipses gracing the skies. (Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

