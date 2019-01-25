Fairfax Co. Has Housing Choice Vouchers Available

For the first time in more than a decade, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) will be opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Waitlist.

The HCV Program (formerly “Section 8”) provides rental assistance to low-income families, seniors and persons with disabilities.

Eligible applicants receive vouchers that subsidize rent at private properties with participating landlords.

City of Falls Church residents who meet the criteria are permitted to apply.

The waitlist will open on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. and will remain open through Monday, Feb 4 until 11:59 p.m.

Pre-applications for placement on the HCV waitlist will only be accepted online.

Applicants can use any internet connected device such as a computer, tablet or smartphone, to apply at any time while the waitlist is open.

Approximately 2,000 households will be selected from the application pool via a computer-generated random selection for the list.

“There is a tremendous need for affordable housing here in Fairfax County,” notes Robert Schwaninger, Chairman of the FCRHA. “Reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist will give families with children, seniors, and persons with disabilities an opportunity to get much needed housing assistance.”

The Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has identified various locations with publicly-accessible computers for use by individuals without personal internet access.

In addition, HCD will have trained staff onsite at various times to assist applicants through the process as needed.

For more information on the HCV waitlist opening and to view locations with publicly-accessible computers, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/housing/waitlist.

