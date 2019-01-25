LaPorta New Head of Citizens for Better City

Falls Church’s ubiquitous civic activist Gary LaPorta was elected the new president of the venerable Citizens for a Better City (CBC) organization at its annual meeting last week. LaPorta has also served as board chairman of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, among many other volunteer positions, including most recently with the Watch Night New Year’s Eve fete. Elected CBC vice president for the coming year was former F.C. School Board member Hal Lippman.

