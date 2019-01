RENOWNED LOCAL PORTRAIT ARTIST Seth Havercamp gave a free demonstration last Friday at the Falls Church Arts Gallery as a prelude to his upcoming classes to be given at the same location. Havercamp enjoys realism and loves color, form and the drama of light and dark. As he says “The meaning of ‘It’ is found in beauty.” (Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

