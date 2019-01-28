GIVE Day Coincides with MLK Holiday for F.C. Schools

FALLS CHURCH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS students turned their day off into a “Day ON” in their own right by participating in GIVE Day during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Over 60 GIVE Day ambassadors set up for hundreds of students and their families to pack 1600 Power Packs partnering with Food for Others. The Packs each provide a weekend’s worth of meals and snacks for students in the region whose families need assistance. (Photo: FCCPS Photo/Courtesy Carol Sly)

