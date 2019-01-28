‘Lox & Lecture’ Re-Scheduled for Next Weekend

Due to the snowstorm a few weeks ago, the Women of Temple Rodef Shalom’s (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) Jan. 13 “Lox and Lecture” series installment was re-scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3 at the originally scheduled time of 11:45 a.m.

Interested attendees can still meet documentary filmmaker and journalist Rebecca Samona and see her intensely personal movie, “The Island of Roses – Tragedy in Paradise,” as the newest part of the series if they RSVP by no later than Thursday, Jan. 31

Through the memories of her mother, family, friends and additional archival material, Samona reconstructs the little known story of the life of the Jews of Rhodes, an Italian colony.

Following their deportation to Auschwitz in July 1944 and the destruction of the community, the handful of survivors kept alive the memories of this centuries-old culture and conveyed the stories to their descendants.

There will be a question and answer session after the movie. Light bagel and lox brunch prior to the movie.

To RSVP for the event, visit wotrsloxlecturejan2019.eventbrite.com.

The cost to attend the ”Lox and Lecture” discussion and viewing is $7 for Women of Temple Rodef Shalom members and $10 for non-members.

For more information, or to list specific accommodations needed in order to participate in the event, contact Julie Krachman at juleskrac@aol.com or 202-321-5824.

