‘The Brothers Size’ Debuts at 1st Stage

From the co-creator of the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight” comes a story of family, devotion and belonging. Deep in the Louisiana bayou, the hardworking and steady Ogun Size is reunited with his aimless younger brother recently released from prison. Flights of poetry, music and West African mythology combine in a one-of-a-kind experience that delivers “the greatest piece of writing by an American playwright under 30 in a generation or more” (The Chicago Tribune).

The 1st Stage (1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons Corner) production of “The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney features Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Thony Mena and Clayton Pelham, Jr., returning following his Helen Hayes award nominated performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Director, José Carrasquillo makes his 1st Stage directorial debut.

The design team includes: scenic design by Giorgos Tsappas, costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka, lighting design by William K. D’Eugenio, sound design by Sarah O’Halloran, and assistant direction by Erika Scott.

“The Brothers Size” will run at 1st Stage from Jan. 31 – Feb. 24 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $39. Senior (65+) tickets are $36. Student and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at 1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage at 703-854-1856.

