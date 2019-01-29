Local Animal Shelter has Pup ‘Playing’ in Dog Bowl II

Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) will have a doggie player in this year’s Dog Bowl II. The beloved pup-to-pup competition airs during the Road to Puppy Bowl XV Saturday, Feb. 2nd at 8 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) is a 501c3 shelter and rescue in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Founded 45 years ago, FOHA has provided exemplary care and found permanent, loving homes for thousands of homeless companion animals.

Located on over 40 acres in Aldie, Virginia, FOHA partners with overburdened shelters and rescues to save lives.

