Odeon Presents Chamber Music with a Twist

The Odeon Chamber Music Series’ latest performance is SONOS (chamber music with a twist) led by acclaimed pianist Rachel Franklin at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church) on Sunday, Feb 3 at 4 p.m.

Joining Franklin are the consummate talents of violinist Christian Tremblay and fretless bass player Jonathan Miles Brown, SONOS is a unique classical and jazz ensemble that blurs the edges between classic chamber works and jazz improvisation.

Odeon invites interested attendees to explore the connections between composers such as Gershwin and Ravel and improvisers like Monk and Mingus, all complemented by witty commentary and compelling stories.

The program is as follows — “L’Isle Joyeuse” / C. Debussy; “I got Rhythm” / G. Gershwin; “Sonate pour violin & piano” / M. Ravel; “Misterioso” / T. Monk; “From Suite Italiao” / I. Stravinsky and “An American in Paris” / G. Gershwin and more.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments